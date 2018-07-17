

The Canadian Press





A cyclist was injured early Tuesday morning in the lower Laurentians - struck by a vehicle that fled after the impact.

The cyclist, 54, was rushed to hospital with injuries deemed to be life-threatening.

The intermunicipal police service of Terrbonne/Ste-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion said the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Adolphe-Chapleau and Des Laurentides blvds.

Police were able to quickly locate the vehicle based on description. It was located about 10 minutes following the collision at the intersection of Gascon Road and Highway 640 in Terrebonne.

The 21-year-old, driving alone, was arrested and taken in for interrogation by police.