MONTREAL -- A boil water advisory for residents in the Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles area has been lifted but is still underway in Montreal East, the city announced on Thursday.

The preventative measure had been announced Wednesday by the City of Montreal after brief maintenance on the water network.

The advisory has been lifted in the following neighborhood:

The Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles sector located east of Albert-Hudon Boulevard and north of Highway 40

It is still underway in the following neighbourhood:

An industrial sector of the City of Montreal-East between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, Cherrier Street, Marien Boulevard and Golf d'Anjou.

The nearby boroughs of Anjou, Montréal-Nord and Saint-Léonard are not affected by the preventive boiling notice.

All tap water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption, or as an alternative, use bottled water.

The city urges residents in affected areas to use boiled water for: drinking, preparing baby food and baby bottles, washing and preparing raw food, making ice cubes, and brushing your teeth.



For any questions related to the advisory, call 311, at any time. For health-related questions, contact Info-Santé at 514 521-2100. In case of any emergency, call 9-1-1.

A notice from the city will be released once the boil water advisory is lifted.

Don’t forget to dispose of any ice cubes, food, or beverages that were prepared before the water boil advisory.