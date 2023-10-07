Montreal

    • Boil water advisory issued in Vaudreuil-Dorion

    Montreal issued a boil-water advisory for Vaudreuil-Dorion on Oct. 7, 2023. (Source: Pixabay) Montreal issued a boil-water advisory for Vaudreuil-Dorion on Oct. 7, 2023. (Source: Pixabay)

    Vaudreuil-Dorion issued a boil water advisory on Saturday as heavy rain fell on the region.

    A list of the streets concerned can be found here.

    The municipality off the western tip of the Island of Montreal advises residents to boil water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to wash food, brush teeth, or prepare baby formula or food.

    Unboiled water, the warning reads, can be used to wash dishes in hot water, shower, bath or wash clothes. 

