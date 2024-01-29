Boil water advisory in effect in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore

A boil water advisory is in effect for several municipalities on Montreal's South Shore, including Chateauguay.

The City of Chateauguay said in a news release that a "technical problem" at the Marchand drinking water production plant means that the municipality, in addition to Mercier, Lery, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier, and Sainte-Martine, should boil water for at least a minute before drinking.

"You can use unboiled tap water to shower, bathe or wash your clothes," the release says. "For young children, it is recommended to put very little water in the bathtub so that they cannot swallow it and not to let them play in the water."

Water samples will be taken, and the advisory may be lifted within a day.