Boil-water advisory in Chateauguay area extended for another 24 hours
A preventative boil-water advisory in effect since Monday in the City of Châteauguay and surrounding areas is being extended for another 24 hours.
The city announced Wednesday that water samples are still being analyzed and the advisory will remain in effect "as a precaution" until the results are in.
A news release from the city at the beginning of the week said there was a "technical problem" at the Marchand drinking water production plant. Residents who live in areas served by the plant, including Mercier, Lery, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier, and Sainte-Martine, are being advised to boil water for at least a minute before drinking it.
"You can use unboiled tap water to shower, bathe or wash your clothes," the release says. "For young children, it is recommended to put very little water in the bathtub so that they cannot swallow it and not to let them play in the water."
