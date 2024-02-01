Boil water advisory ends for Montreal South Shore municipalities

The City of Châteauguay on Montreal's South Shore announced on Thursday that its boil water advisory had been lifted.

The municipalities served by the Chateauguay Valley aqueduct include Mercier, Léry, Saint-Urbain-Premier, Sainte-Martine and Saint-Isidore.

They were advised to boil their water on Monday due to a technical problem at the Marchand drinking water production plant.

Thursday, just before 10 a.m., the city said residents no longer needed to boil their water before drinking it.