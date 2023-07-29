Boil water advisory caused by water main break lifted in two Montreal boroughs

A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel borough flooded streets on July 28, 2023. (CTV News) A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel borough flooded streets on July 28, 2023. (CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon