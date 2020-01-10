MONTREAL -- GE Aviation is laying off 13 per cent of its production staff at its Bromont, Montérégie plant, presumably due to the suspension of production of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The 70 employees concerned learned the news today, according to GE Aviation spokesperson Perry Bradley who confirmed in an email mentioning the need for the company to adapt its production rate to market conditions.

General Electric and Safran Aircraft Engine jointly own CFM International, which built the engines for the 737 MAX, the plane grounded in March 2019 in the wake of two fatal crashes that occurred five months apart.

GE Aviation obtained a $12 million grant from the Quebec government in 2017 as part of a $238 million investment at its Bromont plant to create 115 new jobs. It is not yet known if the sum has been paid in full.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.