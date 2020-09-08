MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a Nun’s Island parking garage Monday night.

Officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) were called to the scene on De la Rotonde St. around 11 p.m. By the time they arrived, first responders were already present and had confirmed the death of the woman, who they say was 57.

Montreal police investigating suspicious death after body found inside a garage on Rotonde street in Nuns Island. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/FRGwjssTvx — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) September 8, 2020

According to preliminary information, police say the woman’s family had been worried given her absence and decided to look for her car in the indoor garage of her condo building, where they found her unconscious.

Police say there were “traces of violence” on the body and that a perimeter has been erected for investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze.