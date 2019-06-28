

La presse canadienne





A body was pulled out of a river east of Quebec City Friday and police believe it is that of a 23-year-old man who disappeared in the area Saturday.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Marie-Pier Lorrain said that the body had not yet been formally identified.

The missing man was with a friend in an area referred to as ‘Les Galets’ in the Promenade Jacques-Cartier in Pont-Rouge, when he jumped into the water at about 1 pm. He never surfaced.

The incident occurred at a place where it is forbidden to swim.

Lorrain said volunteers who helped in the search discovered the body in the river. They immediately contacted emergency services, who rushed to the scene.

Retrieving the body from the water was tricky, said Lorrain, because it was in a spot that was difficult to access. An SQ helicopter was finally able to retrieve the body.

Lorrain also said the SQ had done everything in its power to find the man; relatives have blamed the police for not supporting them enough in the search.