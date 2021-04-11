MONTREAL -- The identity of a freediving enthusiast who was reported missing in St. Lawrence River on Friday and whose body was found on Sunday has been revealed as 53-year-old Rene Gagnon.

Gagnon's body was found at 8:30 a.m. by officers aboard a Surete du Quebec helicopter.

Gagnon, a Gaspe resident who regularly snorkeled in the river, was last seen while jumping into the water behind his residence in the L'Anse-a-Valleau sector at 4:30 on Friday.

His disappearance was reported at around 7 p.m. that night.

His body washed ashore in the Riviere-au-Renard sector, about 20 kilometres east of his home.

Gagnon's disappearance led to a search by the SQ and the Canadian Coast Guard along the riverbanks and on the water itself.