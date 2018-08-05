Featured Video
Body of missing Montreal man found in the Laurentians
Andre Hade, 75, hailed from Montreal and owned a cottage in Sainte-Adele - near where his body was found by provincial police on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the SQ)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 2:23PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 5, 2018 3:27PM EDT
The body of a 75-year-old man, missing since Friday in the Laurentians, was recovered Saturday in Sainte-Adele.
Following the disappearance of Andre Hade, the Surete du Quebec conducted ground and air searches.
Police are currently investigating the death as a "voluntary act."
An autopsy will be performed on the body to confirm cause of deathm they said.
Hade originally hails from Montreal.
He was last seen Friday morning on Lac a l'Ours Road in Sainte-Adele, where he owns a cottage.