

CTV Montreal





The body of a 75-year-old man, missing since Friday in the Laurentians, was recovered Saturday in Sainte-Adele.

Following the disappearance of Andre Hade, the Surete du Quebec conducted ground and air searches.

Police are currently investigating the death as a "voluntary act."

An autopsy will be performed on the body to confirm cause of deathm they said.

Hade originally hails from Montreal.

He was last seen Friday morning on Lac a l'Ours Road in Sainte-Adele, where he owns a cottage.