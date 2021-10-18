The body of a Montreal firefighter who went under the water Sunday night assisting a boat in distress has been pulled from the water along with the boat he was trapped under.

Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews spotted the missing firefighter with a camera in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.

The firefighter went under the water of the St. Lawrence River on Sunday, in Montreal, while rescuing the occupants of a small boat in distress.

Crews used a camera to confirm that the firefighter was trapped under the boat, and the fire chief said later that it would take some time to recover him in the dangerous and fast-moving Lachine Rapids.

Several emergency services were mobilized to locate the firefighter. Teams from the La Prairie, Longueuil, Varennes and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu fire departments were working alongside their Montreal counterparts, as were water patrol officers from the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) and rescue teams from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Helicopter searches were also to be conducted at daybreak, over the river and the shoreline.

According to information transmitted early in the night by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a boat carrying four Montreal firefighters went to the rescue of two people aboard another boat that was in distress in the Lachine Rapids sector, in the LaSalle borough, at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The two people were rescued, but for some reason, the firefighters' boat capsized.

"So the people that they rescued, they went in the water, along with the firefighters," said Longueuil Fire Division Chief Stéphane Difruscia on Sunday night. "But now, all those people are accounted for, except for one firefighter."

Three of them were rescued and transported to hospital, as were the two victims.

REMINDER OF SACRIFICE

Hearing news that a member of emergency services fell in the line of duty prompted outpourings of support across the province.

Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante said it was a sad reminder that first responders are putting their lives on the line for the community's protection.

"As the search continues, I would like to thank the SPVM, the and, of course, the SQ, Canadian forces and Montreal firefighters, who participate in the operations," she wrote on Twitter.

Plante's opponent in the upcoming election Denis Coderre added his condolences.

"A very sad Monday morning," he wrote. "I offer my sincere condolences to his family, his relatives and his colleagues, who risk their lives for our security."

