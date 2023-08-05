Body of missing Clarenceville, Que. kayaker found 11.5 km away

The body of a kayaker reported missing in Clarenceville, Que. on July 31 was found some 11.5 kilometres away Friday evening.

"Around 6:30 p.m., the body of a man was found in Venice Bay, near Venise Ouest Avenue, which is Route 202, in Venise-en-Québec. The body was spotted by a member of the public and subsequently located by firefighters," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.

The victim has been formally identified as 25-year-old Matthieu Lesage. A coroner's inquest is underway into the circumstances of his death.

Lesage was last seen on July 31 around 8 p.m. paddling his kayak in Clarenceville's Missisquoi Bay. His loved ones reported him missing when he never returned home around midnight.

"And since then, the Sûreté du Québec has been heavily deployed to try to find him (...) Major deployment with watercrafts, helicopter, our colleagues from the RCMP and American authorities," explained Beauchamp.

Lesage's kayak was found Tuesday morning in the Philipsburg area of Missisquoi Bay, near the U.S. border with Vermont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2023.