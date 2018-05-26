Body of missing Beauport teen found in a quarry
Quebec City Police Service insignia
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:30AM EDT
The body of a boy found Friday in a concrete quarry in Beauport, Quebec was identified as that of a teen reported missing on Wednesday.
The body, police said, lay in a pool of water at the bottom of the quarry located near Samuel-de-Champlain High School.
Aurelien Chuop-Mourareau, 16, had not been seen since 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, while he was in the courtyard of Polyvalente L'Ancienne-Lorette, the school he attended.
It's reported that he left suddenly that day.
Police believe the fall could have been accidental, but haven't ruled out the possibility of suicide.
They will also examine whether the events leading to the teen's death were intentional.
