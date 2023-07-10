Body of man who fell from boat at Baskatong reservoir found
The body of the man who went missing after falling from a boat late Saturday afternoon at the Baskatong reservoir in the Outaouais region has been found.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers located the man's body at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, in the area where he was last seen.
He was pronounced dead on the spot. The man was aged 20 and a resident of Saint-Jérôme. He was not wearing a life jacket, the SQ confirmed.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services were called to the Baskatong reservoir in the municipality of Grand-Remous, in the Pointe à David area.
The man was on board a motorboat with around ten other people before falling off.
Divers and boats from the Sûreté du Québec, as well as firefighters, took part in the search.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2023.
