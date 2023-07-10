Body of man who fell from boat at Baskatong reservoir found

The body of the man who went missing after falling from a boat late Saturday afternoon at the Baskatong reservoir in the Outaouais region has been found.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers located the man's body at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, in the area where he was last seen.

He was pronounced dead on the spot. The man was aged 20 and a resident of Saint-Jérôme. He was not wearing a life jacket, the SQ confirmed.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services were called to the Baskatong reservoir in the municipality of Grand-Remous, in the Pointe à David area.

The man was on board a motorboat with around ten other people before falling off.

Divers and boats from the Sûreté du Québec, as well as firefighters, took part in the search.