MONTREAL -- A man was found dead in a residence in Montreal's LaSalle borough Sunday morning.

Montreal police say his death marks the city’s 28th homicide of 2021.

A 911 call was made at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning to report the 48-year-old man, who was seen inanimate in an apartment.

“First aid was tried on the victim,” said police spokesperson Veronique Comtois, “but sadly, he was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The man “bore signs of violence,” according to Comtois.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Section have been assigned to the case.

-- More details to come.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2021