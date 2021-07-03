Advertisement
Body of 21-year-old man found in Sud-Ouest parking lot
A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a Montreal parking lot Saturday night. (Adam Kovac/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a parking lot in the Sud-Ouest borough.
Police say a 911 call was made at 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, paramedics were attempting to revive the man. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead.
A police spokesperson confirmed the victim was 21-years-old and had gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was discovered by a passerby who saw a lifeless person in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the outdoor parking lot of a Canning Street building.
The force's Major Crimes Unit, as well as forensic technicians and the canine unit, were called to the scene.
No arrests have been made.