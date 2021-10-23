MONTREAL -- An 18-year-old kayaker who sank in the waters of lac Joseph in St. Pierre Baptiste, near Plessisville in central Quebec, was found dead Saturday morning.

His body was discovered by search teams around 11:30 a.m., said Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

SQ divers had been called to assist in the search for the kayaker Saturday morning. Land searches took place the day before, as well as searches of the lake via boats.

The alert to emergency services was given around 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

According to initial information, three people were on board the kayak when it capsized. Two managed to return to shore.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 23, 2021.