MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Body found on the street in downtown Montreal, police investigating

    A Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A Montreal police (SPVM) cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown on Friday morning.

    Police received a 911 call at 8:10 a.m. about the discovery near Saint Michael's Mission on Stanley Street.

    SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

    "We're trying to establish the circumstances," she said, adding that the death was considered "suspicious."

    Officers remain unsure about the cause of death, whether criminal, accidental or other.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News