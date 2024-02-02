Body found on the street in downtown Montreal, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown on Friday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 8:10 a.m. about the discovery near Saint Michael's Mission on Stanley Street.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

"We're trying to establish the circumstances," she said, adding that the death was considered "suspicious."

Officers remain unsure about the cause of death, whether criminal, accidental or other.

The investigation is ongoing.