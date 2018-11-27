Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered Monday night in Sainte-Julie in the Monteregie. The man’s body had marks of violence on it.

Surete du Quebec highway patrol officers found a car on the side of Belle-Riviere Rd. at 12:15 a.m. As the officers approached, they discovered a body near the car. It had sustained serious injuries.

Members of the local Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police force were called to the scene, along with an ambulance. The man’s death was declared at the scene.

Because it is considered a homicide, SQ officers took over the case.

A command post of the SQ was established Tuesday morning where the body was recovered. Forensic investigators were also on site.

The cause and circumstances of this murder case remain unclear. Police also said they are not revealing the identity of the victim at this point.