Advertisement
Body found near a Hydro-Quebec dam in the Riviere des Prairies
CTV News Montreal Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 11:42AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 11:45AM EDT
The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL
Share:
MONTREAL -- The body of a man has been pulled from the waters near a Hydro-Quebec generating station in the Rivière des Prairies Wednesday morning, Laval police confirmed.
According to the force, a 911 call was placed at 8 a.m. by workers at the dam, located on the river between Montreal and Laval.
Officers insist they are unable to confirm the man's identity or age, noting it is too early to say how long the body was in the water before it was found.
An autopsy by the Coroner's office is expected to be performed.