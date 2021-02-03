TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QUE. -- After several hours of searching through the rubble of a burnt-out single-family home in Trois-Rivières, a lifeless body was finally found late Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators from the Trois-Rivières police department believe it is the body of the house's occupant, but will have to await results of an autopsy to be performed in Montreal.

The fire broke out in the early morning in a house on St-Jean Boulevard. Shortly after firefighters and police officers arrived on the scene, they sought to determine whether the occupant of the house was inside.

With no word from the woman, a request for assistance was made by fire investigators. In the afternoon, these investigators, a forensic identification technician and firefighters searched the rubble, including with an excavator.

The body was later found.

Police continued to examine the scene throughout Tuesday evening in an effort to find investigative material that could determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

By Wednesday morning, no hypothesis had been ruled out.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.