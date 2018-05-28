

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating after a body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Pointe-Aux-Trembles on Monday afternoon.

The body was spotted off the shore near Notre-Dame and St-Cloud at around 2:30. The person called police who found the body still in the river when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were called in to help retrieve the body.

Police said it appears the victim is a male and around 30-years-old. They are treating the death as suspicious, saying there were signs of violence on the body.

The body has been transported to the coroner, who will perform an autopsy to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.