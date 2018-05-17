

CTV Montreal





Sherbrooke police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found Thursday morning.

Employees arriving at the Ovation logistics trucking company found the body at 8:30 a.m.

Police believe the man may be connected to a crime scene at the Jardins de Ville Hotel, located 3 km to the south.

Dozens of officers searched both areas on Thursday as they hunted for clues.