

The Canadian Press





A body has been found in the rubble of the fire that ravaged a residential building in Sept-Iles.

Analysis will need to be done to confirm if it is the body of the tenant who is still missing.

Members of the Sept-Iles fire department and SQ had been searching the rubble since the beginning of yesterday.

They discovered the remains at the end of the afternoon.

According to the SQ, it is not possible to confirm the identity of the person at the moment. The remains will be sent to Montreal to conduct identification tests.

Only one tenant among the forty or so residents of the 52-unit building is still missing. The person in question had reduced mobility