

The Canadian Press





Passersby found a body Monday evening in the Batiscan River in the central Quebec town of Notre-Dame-de-Montauban. That's about 100 km north of Trois-Rivieres.

It could be the body of a man who was swept away by the river's current last Friday. Firefighters had searched the area downstream from the Montauban Falls Park without success.

Search crews said the man in his thirties lost his footing in a rocky area when he tried to ford the Batiscan River.

The identity of the man found Monday is not yet known.