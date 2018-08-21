

The Canadian Press





A woman’s body was found in a residential pool in Montreal North on Tuesday morning.

Police received a call at around 6:00 a.m. reporting an inanimate body in the pool, which was located behind a home on Edger Ave. near the intersection with Gouin Blvd. East.

The identity and approximate age of the victim are still unknown.

Police said the body bore no signs of violence and that, for the moment, there is no indication the death was the result of a criminal act.

A coroner will be called in to investigate the cause of death.