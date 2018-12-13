

CTV Montreal





The body of a woman found in Los Cabos, Mexico could be that of Christine St-Onge, a Quebecer who had not been heard from since Dec 4.

A woman's body was found near the hotel where St-Onge and her boyfriend Pierre Bergeron had stayed during a vacation.

According to a Mexican newspaper, authorities found traces of blood in a hotel room, along with signs that a body had been moved in the middle of the night. Her body showed marks of violence on it.

An autopsy performed on the body of the woman showed that she died because of severe brain injuries.

Sureté du Quebec Sgt. Claude Denis added that police had told members of St-Onge's family of the discovery.

"A body was found, and this body could match, but there is a complexity about this investigation. We are not in Canada. We are in contact with the family. We are also in contact with our liaison of the RCMP, so we have the obligation to establish the real identity of the body," said Denis.

St-Onge, 41, and Bergeron left Quebec on Nov. 29 for a week-long trip to Los Cabos.

They were supposed to return on Dec. 6, but Bergeron returned alone on Dec. 5, without luggage and with St-Onge's return ticket. He killed himself the next day.

St-Onge was last in contact with her family on Dec. 4.

She was a travel agent affiliated with an agency in Terrebonne and had two sons, aged 7 and 11.