Body found in Laurentians wildlife reserve thought to be missing hunter: police

Quebec provincial police believe the body found Friday afternoon is that of an 80-year-old hunter who was reported missing this week.

"Everything seems to indicate that this is him but we don't have any confirmation," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Police report they found the lifeless body of a man in the near kilometre 50 of Route 169 in the Laurentian wildlife reserve that they were searching in after Marcel Maltais's van and ATV was discovered in the area.

"They found him about 800 metres from the vehicle located yesterday afternoon," said Tremblay, who added that Maltais was staying in a cabin near the area.

Maltais has been missing since Oct. 6.

Tremblay said officers are working on properly identifying the man and could not say if there were signs of violence on the body.