Featured Video
Body found in Lachine Canal
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Police and firefighters were called to the scene when a body was found in the Lachine Canal on Sunday.
At around 11:20 a.m. a 911 call was placed reporting the body.
Police, firefighters and paramedics worked to retrieve the victim, who they said was a man of around age 60.
A perimeter was erected as investigators tried to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
