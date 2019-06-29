

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police have identified a body that was pulled from the Jacques-Cartier River in Pont-Rouge on Friday.

According to Surete du Quebec, the victim is 23-year-old Patrick Martin of Quebec City. Martin had gone missing in water last Saturday and was the subject of searches throughout the week by police and several volunteers.

Martin was with a friend in the ‘Les Galets’ sector of the Jacques Cartier when he jumped into the water at about 1:00 p.m. and didn’t resurface.

The incident occurred in a portion of the waterway where swimming is prohibited.

The body was found by two volunteers who immediately contacted emergency services. Police used a helicopter to remove Martin’s body from the water.