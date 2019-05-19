

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" om downtown Montreal on Saturday evening.

The SPVM received a phone call from a janitor of a rooming house who found a man in his 50s unconscious.

The rooming house is on Hotel de Ville Ave. and Rene Levesque Blvd.

"We don't know exactly what caused the death," said Manuel Couture of the SPVM. "Was it violence or was it a medical condition? We don't know exactly and that's the reason we are calling it a suspicious death."

Police will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.