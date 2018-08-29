Featured Video
A body bearing several signs of violence was found in a Cote-Des-Neiges apartment building early on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday morning, police officially classified the death as a homicide.
The body of the 35-year-old man was reported to 911 by the owner of the building, which is located on Goyer, near Decelles.
Members of the SPVM’s Major Crimes Unit, canine unit and forensic unit were dispatched to the scene.