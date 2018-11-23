

CTV Montreal





Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a car that had been set on fire in an industrial park in St. Laurent.

Someone called 9-1-1 around 2:25 a.m. Friday to report a car on fire, parked between two buildings in an industrial park northwest of the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 30.

Firefighters found the car and put out the flames, then realized that the car contained the badly burned body of a person.

Police are now trying to determine who owned the car and will need forensic analysis to identify the human remains. The major crimes investigative squad arrived around 7:30 a.m. because police are certain the fire and death was no accident.

Officers will also examine surveillance cameras from the companies in the area.

Police are not yet classifying this death as a homicide.