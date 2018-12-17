Featured Video
Body found in burned cabin in Saguenay-Lac St. Jean
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 7:09AM EST
A body was discovered Sunday morning following a fire in Lac Bouchette, near Saguenay-Lac Saint Jean.
The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death as a possible murder.
Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau said police were dispatched around 5:00 a.m. Sunday to Chemin du Barrage, where a cabin was still burning.
Crews searching through the rubble discovered the body.
Sergeant Bibeau said police arrested a man later in the day, but did not provide details about the victim or the suspect.
The cottage is considered a "total loss," said Bibeau.
