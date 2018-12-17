

CTV Montreal





A body was discovered Sunday morning following a fire in Lac Bouchette, near Saguenay-Lac Saint Jean.

The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death as a possible murder.

Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau said police were dispatched around 5:00 a.m. Sunday to Chemin du Barrage, where a cabin was still burning.

Crews searching through the rubble discovered the body.

Sergeant Bibeau said police arrested a man later in the day, but did not provide details about the victim or the suspect.

The cottage is considered a "total loss," said Bibeau.