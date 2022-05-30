Body found in a burned building in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood

Montreal firefighters found a person in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges district.

By early morning, authorities had not been able to establish the sex or identity of the person. At that time, the fire was contained.

Montreal police (SPVM) were handed the investigation, as is the case when a person dies in a fire.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SIM) received the alert shortly before 3 a.m. As soon as they arrived at the building located on Gatineau St., near the Université de Montréal campus, they began working to quickly control the flames.

Feu de bâtiment – Gatineau et Jean-Brillant – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/qLYEKNtZvw — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 30, 2022

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said the building was evacuated, and most of the residents were able to return to their rooms after the firefighters finished putting out the blaze. She said the fire was mainly in the apartment where the person died, but some adjoining apartments were affected.

At daybreak, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known. However, the SPVM reported that it seemed unlikely that it was of criminal origin.