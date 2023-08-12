Body found by river in the Laurentians believed to be missing camper

GRENVILLE-SUR-LA-ROUGE, Qc -

After several hours of searching, Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers discovered an unconscious person on the Ottawa River and Red River banks in the Laurentians.

The person was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, according to SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

"Everything leads us to believe that this could be the camper who was reported missing, but the formal identification of the body will have to be carried out to the coroner's satisfaction to confirm that it is indeed the same person," she emphasized.

The disappearance of a 24-year-old man, who had gone alone on an excursion in the municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, was reported to the authorities late on Friday by a relative concerned about not having heard from him for several days.

"Surete du Quebec patrol officers and the fire department went to the scene to try to locate him," said SQ information officer Camille Savoie on Saturday.

"The search began yesterday and is continuing today (Saturday), with Surete du Quebec divers, the helicopter and a watercraft expected to be on-site," she added.

The camper's identity has not been released.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 12, 2023.