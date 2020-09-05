MONTREAL -- A man was found dead, buried under a pile of debris i a St-Flavien landfill on Saturday morning.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the victim was trying to empty the content of his truck when, for an unknown reason, they became trapped under the debris.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 9:30 a.m. after landfill clients discovered the body.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SQ said they believe the death was accidental.