MONTREAL -- Montreal police’s arson squad is investigating after a body was found on the scene of a Pointe-Claire fire.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene on Plateau Ave. near Alston at around 6:00. They contacted police after the body of a man was found. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

The fire started in a commercial building after business hours had concluded and most employees had left. Police said it appears the man was an employee of the business but did not yet know why he was still on site or how the fire had started.