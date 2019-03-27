Featured Video
Body discovered in rubble of fire-ravaged home in Lacolle
The body was discovered in a home on Laramée St. in Lacolle
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 9:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 9:44AM EDT
A body was discovered Tuesday night in the rubble of a Montérégie house that was ravaged by fire.
The body was so badly burned that it was impossible for firefighters and police to determine whether it was that of a woman or a man. An autopsy will be performed.
The fire broke out in a home on Laramée St. in Lacolle at 9:30 p.m. The blaze was already in full force by the time firefighters arrived
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
