

CTV Montreal





The body of a man was discovered in the back seat of a vehicle driven by a Quebec family trying to cross the border at Hemmingford on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a man in his 60s and his elderly parents were driving back from Florida.

His father, in his 80s, reportedly died of a heart attack on the trip home.

Paramedics said that the man had been dead for at least two days.

The family said that the high cost of American healthcare was the reason they continued their trip back home to Canada.

The case remains under investigation by the SQ.