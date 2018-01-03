Body discovered in ashes of Boisbriand fire
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 12:52PM EST
The body of a man has been discovered in the ashes of a house fire in Boisbriand.
Firefighters rushed to the scene after flames broke out 4 a.m. Wednesday. Over 40 firefighters battled the blaze, putting it out at about 10:30 a.m.
In the debris, they discovered the body of what is believed to be a man in his 50s, who was a resident of the home.
An investigation on the cause of the fire is continuing and the case has been transferred to the police, as is custom when a fire is fatal.
At the moment the fire appears to be accidental.
The home is destroyed.