MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with another man's death after his body was discovered in the ashes of a residential fire in Saint-Ours, Quebec, about an hour east of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec in Sorel-Tracy reported that they arrested Maxime Bujold, 44, in the killing of Yannick Bricout-Tremblay, who died Jan. 22.

The Saint-Robert man appeared by videoconference Wednesday in the Sorel-Tracy courthouse. He faces a second-degree murder charge and an arson charge.

Authorities reported Jan. 22 that police and firefighters responded to a residential fire on Chemin des Patriotes in Saint-Ours, where, after putting out the blaze, they found a man's body.

But they found he had died before the fire, they said.

"The investigation revealed that it was from a violent death which occurred before the fire," the SQ wrote in a release.