

La presse canadienne





The bodies of two octogenarians were discovered Monday morning at a home on Notre-Dame Street in Repentigny.

The deaths are considered suspicious, according to Chief Inspector Steve Toupin of the Repentigny Police Department,

The bodies of the 82-year-old man and 83-year-old woman were found around 10:30 a.m. It’s so far unclear how long the bodies were there before they were found. The exact causes of their deaths remain unclear as well.

“It is too early to conclude murder. We are not ruling out the possibility of murder-suicide. We’re keeping all doors open,” said Toupin.

The bodies were transported to the morgue late in the afternoon and autopsies should be performed as early as Tuesday, he said.