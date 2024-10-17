Bodies of man, woman found inside car in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Saint-Leonard borough early Thursday morning.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at 12:30 a.m. in a car in an industrial zone on Pascal-Gagnon Street near Louis-Sicard Street.

The description of the vehicle matches the one involved in a police investigation earlier this week into the disappearance of a 59-year-old man and his 76-year-old mother, but police have not confirmed the link.

The SPVM later confirmed that the bodies of Lucia Giovanna Arcuri and her son Giuseppe Arcuri had been found.

"Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of two people found unconscious in a vehicle," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with the SPVM. "There were reanimation attempts, but they were unsuccessful."

The deaths are considered suspicious, with both bodies showing signs of violence, police noted.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed that it will be working alongside Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), on the case.

"The BEI is investigating the SPVM's previous police intervention, while the Sûreté du Québec has been tasked with analyzing the scene and clarifying the causes and circumstances surrounding these two deaths," the force said.

In a press release, the BEI said that on Oct. 15, around 12 p.m., a person who was concerned about a loved one contacted a police officer and the communication was "interrupted."

Subsequently, the officer took steps to contact the person and members of his family. Then, around 5:06 p.m., a relative who went to the person's home reportedly called 911 to have the police come to the location.

Once the police were on site, they issued a missing person notice concerning the person and also for a member of his family who resided in the same place.

The investigation is ongoing.

