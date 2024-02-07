MONTREAL
    • Bodies of father and son found in Laval apartment

    The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.

    The son was 43-year-old Richard Germain, a source confirmed. The father was 67 years old.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), they contacted Laval police (SPL) around 10 a.m. to perform a wellness check at a home on D'Orly Street.

    Upon arrival, SPL officers discovered two lifeless bodies inside.

