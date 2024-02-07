Bodies of father and son found in Laval apartment

Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.

The son was 43-year-old Richard Germain, a source confirmed. The father was 67 years old.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), they contacted Laval police (SPL) around 10 a.m. to perform a wellness check at a home on D'Orly Street.

Upon arrival, SPL officers discovered two lifeless bodies inside.