MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police confirmed Wednesday night that the bodies of two people found dead in Contrecoeur, north of Montreal, are a murder-suicide.

The victims are Lisette Corbeil, 56 and David Joly, 49, Surete du Quebec spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp told CTV News.

Investigators believe Corbeil was murdered and then Joly took his own life, she added.

Her death is the 12th reported femicide in Quebec this year.

A source told CTV Joly and Corbeil had been in a relationship some time ago.

The bodies were found shortly before 11 am Wednesday in single-family dwelling on Marie-Victorin Street near Montee St-Roch in Contrecoeur, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

Autopsies are to be conducted in the next few days to determine more details about the causes of deaths.