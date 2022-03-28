'Blows to the face': Quebec Liberal MNA says he was attacked by two men

A Quebec Liberal MNA says he was attacked by two men on Monday.

On Twitter, Jean Rousselle said he's doing well despite suffering "blows to the face."

Depuis plusieurs semaines, j’interpelle @GGuilbaultCAQ concernant la violence au Québec. Aujourd’hui, j’ai été victime d’une attaque gratuite par deux jeunes hommes, Je me porte bien malgré les coups au visage que j’ai subi. Il faut agir pour protéger la population #polqc — Jean Rousselle (@RousselleJean) March 28, 2022

The MNA for Vimont, in Laval, Rousselle is the Liberal critic for public security.

In that same tweet, he said he's been calling out violence issues in Quebec to Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault "for weeks."

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade addressed the attack on Twitter, also highlighting the rise of violence in the province.

"The rise of violence in recent years in Quebec is particularly worrying," she said.