Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal

The snow is still falling in Montreal Thursday morning, but conditions have improved.

Environment Canada has ended its blowing snow advisory for Montreal and the surrounding areas, including:

Châteauguay - La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil - Varennes

Montreal could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).

Montreal-area schools are open and most school buses are running, but parents are advised to double-check their school board's website for updates.

Two cm of snow are forecasted for Thursday night.

❄️❄️❄️Here are the periods during which the snow will be more intense on Thursday! Visibility will be reduced at times during these hours, so be careful while traveling.❄️❄️❄️ #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/wtvFGEs8To — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 22, 2023

MONTREAL STORM WATCH